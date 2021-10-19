wrestling / News

Shane Helms Denies Rumor That AEW & WWE Head-to-Head Ratings Were ‘Hot Topic’ Backstage

October 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shane Helms Hurricane

– According to a rumor originally reported by WrestleVotes yesterday, the news of AEW Rampage beating WWE SmackDown in the head-to-head key demo rating last Friday was “a HOT topic right now backstage.” WWE Producer Shane Helms later commented on the rumor, and he said he didn’t hear a single word on the ratings yesterday at Raw.

Shane Helms wrote on Twitter, “As someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word.” You can view his comments below.

As noted, when SmackDown aired on FS1 on Friday, the show had an extra-half hour at the 10:00 pm hour that aired opposite Rampage. In the key P18-49 demo, Rampage drew 328,000 viewers, while SmackDown drew 285,000 viewers. Friday’s episode of SmackDown drew an average audience for the entire night of 866,000 viewers, and Rampage averaged 578,000.

