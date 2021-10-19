Shane Helms Denies Rumor That AEW & WWE Head-to-Head Ratings Were ‘Hot Topic’ Backstage

– According to a rumor originally reported by WrestleVotes yesterday, the news of AEW Rampage beating WWE SmackDown in the head-to-head key demo rating last Friday was “a HOT topic right now backstage.” WWE Producer Shane Helms later commented on the rumor, and he said he didn’t hear a single word on the ratings yesterday at Raw.

Shane Helms wrote on Twitter, “As someone who was there, I didn’t hear one word spoken about it. Not a single word.” You can view his comments below.

As noted, when SmackDown aired on FS1 on Friday, the show had an extra-half hour at the 10:00 pm hour that aired opposite Rampage. In the key P18-49 demo, Rampage drew 328,000 viewers, while SmackDown drew 285,000 viewers. Friday’s episode of SmackDown drew an average audience for the entire night of 866,000 viewers, and Rampage averaged 578,000.

All I’ll say is that the numbers news is a HOT topic right now backstage. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 18, 2021