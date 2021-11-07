Shane Helms Says Fans Should Stop Investing In ‘Rumor Mills’

Shane Helms wants fans to stop investing in “rumor mills” and just enjoy wrestling. The WWE producer posted to Twitter on Saturday night following an eventful end of the week that saw several WWE releases, saying that fans may enjoy wrestling more if they stopped paying so much attention to “behind the scenes s**t.”

“I promise all wrestling fans, if you stop investing in this ‘behind-the-scenes’ rumor-mill horses**t, you’ll enjoy Pro Wrestling soooo much more. Imagine giving this much attention to ‘behind-the-scenes s**t’ with movies and other TV shows? Why?? Sooo stupid.”

Helms proceeded to respond to fans who pointed out that there are several news outlets for other entertainment fields, saying that “Those almost unanimously promote their respective industries” and “don’t tear them down for Ad Clicks,” and said that those fans who like backstage stories can enjoy them, saying, “Just don’t let it take away from your enjoyment of whatever product/company you like. Simple.”

I promise all wrestling fans, if you stop investing in this “behind the scenes” rumor-mill horseshit, you’ll enjoy Pro Wrestling soooo much more. Imagine giving this much attention to “behind the scenes shit” with movies and other TV shows? Why?? Sooo stupid. https://t.co/rhvYEh18iq — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 7, 2021

Those almost unanimously promote their respective industries. They don’t tear them down for Ad Clicks. You not recognizing that you’re being worked by websites doesn’t make you right. Sorry bud. I love wrestling. People that tear it down aren’t for me. https://t.co/GdfrJwczdM — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 7, 2021

I don’t care about that show either but that show puts over the Walking Dead, it doesn’t shit on it for Ad Clicks. Massive difference. https://t.co/Edkc5NvfoS — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 7, 2021

Enjoy it then! Just don’t let it take away from your enjoyment of whatever product/company you like. Simple. https://t.co/nbgyhegBGp — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 7, 2021