WWE News: Shane Helms Working Final Independent Booking, Zelina Vega Battles Mikaze on UpUpDownDown

April 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shane Helms is set to work his final independent booking now that he is a producer for WWE. Helms announced that his match on Saturday is his final indy booking, noting that it could be his last match ever:

– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel posted the following video of Zelina Vega challenging Mikaze for his UpUpDownDown Title. The two faced off in a Mortal Kombat 11 battle, with Mikaze defeating Vega two to one:

