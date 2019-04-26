wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane Helms Working Final Independent Booking, Zelina Vega Battles Mikaze on UpUpDownDown
– Shane Helms is set to work his final independent booking now that he is a producer for WWE. Helms announced that his match on Saturday is his final indy booking, noting that it could be his last match ever:
This Sat is my last scheduled match and may in fact be my last match ever. If that’s the case … THANK YOU to everyone that’s ever watched and supported me. I did my best. pic.twitter.com/UqrhzmuB3t
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 25, 2019
– Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel posted the following video of Zelina Vega challenging Mikaze for his UpUpDownDown Title. The two faced off in a Mortal Kombat 11 battle, with Mikaze defeating Vega two to one:
