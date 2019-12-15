wrestling / News
Shane Helms Gives Update After Endoscopy, Says He’ll Miss Raw This Week
December 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Shane Helms has given an update after undergoing an endoscopy surgery on Friday, confirming that he will miss Raw. Helms, who is working as a producer for WWE, followed up his reveal yesterday that he underwent the surgery on Friday with an update today.
In the update, which you can see below, Helms notes that he’s back home and recuperating, and this will miss this week’s episode:
Thank you all for the kind messages today. pic.twitter.com/1y2ESXg14c
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 14, 2019
I’m on the bench this week buddy. You’re gonna have to hold down the Fort.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 14, 2019
