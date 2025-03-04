wrestling / News

Shane Helms Offers His Assistance to Cody Rhodes Against The Rock & John Cena

March 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shane Helms Hurricane WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar and current WWE producer Shane Helms (aka Hurricane Helms) is offering Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes his assistance in his fight against The Rock and now John Cena. In a post on social media yesterday, Helms shared some photos of him attempting to Chokeslam both The Rock and Cena. He wrote in the caption, tagging Cody, “Hey @CodyRhodes⁩, I know a guy.”

Helms does hold a singles victory over The Rock, which took place in March 2003. You can view Helms’ message below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading