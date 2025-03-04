– Former WWE Superstar and current WWE producer Shane Helms (aka Hurricane Helms) is offering Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes his assistance in his fight against The Rock and now John Cena. In a post on social media yesterday, Helms shared some photos of him attempting to Chokeslam both The Rock and Cena. He wrote in the caption, tagging Cody, “Hey @CodyRhodes⁩, I know a guy.”

Helms does hold a singles victory over The Rock, which took place in March 2003. You can view Helms’ message below.