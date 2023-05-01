wrestling / News
Shane Helms Praises WWE Crowd In Paris, Bayley Wants PLE In France
May 1, 2023
In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms praised the audience at WWE’s recent live event in Paris, while Bayley suggested WWE host a PLE there.
Helms wrote: “I’ve been blessed to be around this biz for 35 yrs now and this past week’s UK Tour with @WWE was one of the best tours I’ve ever been a part of. I’m so proud of this roster & crew. They were all fantastic! And Paris, France is now in the convo for best wrestling crowds ever.”
Bayley added: “PLE or TV in Paris please.”
PLE or TV in Paris please https://t.co/KQztVgZnSv
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 1, 2023
