UPDATED: Shane Helms On ‘Non-Title’ Being a Banned Phrase, Says He Tried to Get WWE to Limit Title Retentions on DQ or Count-Out

UPDATE: After commenting on the idea of non-title matches being “pretty stupid” in general, Shane Helms has added that he tried to get WWE to limit the idea of “Champion’s Advantage” in matches. Helms retweeted our social media post on this report, adding:

Furthermore, I tried to start a dialog once within WWE to discontinue the tactic of Champions keeping thier Titles when DQ’d or Counted-Out. The “Champion’s Advantage” would only exist in the case of a Time Limit Draw. https://t.co/RZ5wgoocxh — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 7, 2020

ORIGINAL: “Non-Title” matches are not to be called such in WWE, and Shane Helms took to Twitter to weigh in on the edict becoming known outside of the company. As Wrestling Inc notes, WWE has banned the use of “non-title” internally for several years but reports began making their way around the internet that it was banned this week.

Helms, a WWE producer who is currently furloughed, posted in response to one of those reports to say that “Non-Title matches are (in general) pretty stupid anyway. An outdated concept that ran its course decades ago.” When a fan mistook that to mean any match not involving a title, Helms corrected them: