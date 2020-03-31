Shane Helms Recalls Asking Vince McMahon to Let Him Call Cruiserweight Title the ‘CW Title’

Shane Helms recalled a time when he tried to get Vince McMahon to let him dub the Cruiserweight Title as the CW Title after their network home at the time on Monday. After AEW announced the creation of the TNT Championship, Helms (now a producer for WWE) posted to Twitter and said back when Smackdown was airing on The CW, he asked McMahon if he could reference the network name in relation to the title he held.

As you can see below, Vince was perplexed by the very idea of it and Helms decided to drop his request.

I once asked VKM could I refer to the Cruiserweight Championship as the CW Championship since we were on the CW Network? He just looked at me and said, “Why would you do that?” I replied, “I guess I wouldn’t.” And I walked away. 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 31, 2020