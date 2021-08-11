wrestling / News

Shane Helms Reflects On His First Backstage Promo in WWE With Steve Austin

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms reflected on his first backstage promo in WWE, during a segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin during the Invasion.

He wrote: “Just two grown men having a discussion about the Green Lantern on Live TV in front of millions. Also, this was my first backstage promo with @WWE and it was with one of the biggest icons in the biz. Sure he was nervous, but I calmed him down. @steveaustinBSR is the man!

