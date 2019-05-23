Shane Helms Returned His All In Pay to Cody in Gratitude

– Shane Helms spoke with Fightful for a new interview and revealed he returned his pay for All In as a thank you for shining a positive light on wrestling. Helms, who worked the Over Budget Battle Royale at the event, discussed appearing at the event and more; highlights are below.

On returning his pay for the show: “It was Starrcast with All In, so I was booked for that as a part of Keepin’ It 100. Then they booked me for a live viewing party. Conrad loves when I host things and talk crazy and that stuff. Being if Ring of Honor with Cody, I said I’d be there if they needed me for anything. I said ‘I’m not looking for a payday, I like what you all are doing, I’ll contribute in any way I can.’ Cody was worried about insulting me by offering me something he thought was beneath me. I was like ‘Bro. No. Whatever you need, I’ll do.’ He paid me and I sent it back. I told him I was going to do that. It was my gift to them for doing what they were doing. It shined such a positive light on the business. It shows you what’s possible when you do things the right way.”

On his busy schedule that weekend: “We had to do the podcast, and the clock’s ticking. People don’t know, and I have to get there. I thought the building was next door. I didn’t know it was 15-20 miles down the road. I got there, got dressed, and what a great spot that was chokeslamming those guys. That little celebration was an ode to the Ultimate Warrior when he beat Honky Tonk Man. I’d just seen it on Instagram and it was in my head. The crowd bit so hard — maybe because I didn’t get it in the Royal Rumble. I actually punched myself in the face. I was trying to beat myself in the chest and hit myself in the face. Dave Herro is in the back waiting for me in the car, I get in my clothes. The party has already started, but the people are there and they popped, because they knew why I wasn’t there. I was late to my own party!”

