Shane Helms Thinks Sami Zayn Is Top Performer In Wrestling Right Now, Talks Producing WrestleMania 38 Match With Johnny Knoxville

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Shane Helms discussed Sami Zayn being the top performer in wrestling right now, producing Zayn’s match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Shane Helms on Sami Zayn being the top performer in wrestling right now and producing Zayn’s match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38: “Sami is right now, and I have no problem saying this, Sami is the top performer in this entire industry. That’s how good Sami is. It’s daunting sometimes. Sami has a reputation you know. He’ll drive you bananas, but the end result is always a home run or grand slam. That was definitely a grand slam. He was the perfect guy for that. His personality and Johnny’s, they were so [comparable] to each other, using all the members of all the Jackass crew and all of these gadgets. I was never really known for being a hardcore wrestler, that wasn’t my forte. But it all came together like so crazy and just a lot of creativity from everybody involved. That was just a massive team effort. You talk about the production crew, ‘We’ve gotta get these weapons in place, we’ve gotta have lighting effects, then the big hand has to come out at the right time, and you’ve got a giant human-size mousetrap.'”

On coming up with the human mousetrap idea: “The human mousetrap was actually my idea. Me and Knoxville were hanging out in Miami at a bar, and I don’t know exactly what set it up, but I was like ‘Yeah, we should just get a giant mouse trap and catch Sami with it.’ Then it turned into, we were looking at each other and was like, ‘That’s a good idea.’ He got on his phone right away and was like ‘I’m getting it done.'”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.