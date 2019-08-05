Shane Helms Says He Produced Occasional Matches and Segments During His First Run In WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Shane Helms revealed that his current run as a producer in WWE isn’t his anything new to him, as he would produce the occasional vignette or dark match during his time as a wrestler in the company. Here are highlights:

On having experience producing: “So far it’s been good. It’s something I’ve been transitioning to for a little while anyway. Actually back in my first run in WWE, if I wasn’t doing anything on the show that night I’d always find a way to try to do something on the show to help out. They even let me produce a couple of vignettes backstage, and a dark match here or there. So, I dabbled my toes in the water for a while. Then in TNA, as you well know, I did it for a little while and had a lot of fun, and what I feel was a success. So far in WWE it’s been a blast.”

On being a bridge between talent and management: “I still speak the language of the boys. It’s gonna be hard for me ever to not be one of the boys. I know what they’re going through, when things aren’t going your way. It’s easy to be in that bubble when “it’s all about me, it’s all about me.” And when you’re a performer, sometimes you have to be like that. But sometimes you gotta take a step back and go “you know, we’re trying to tell a bigger story here.” So, as an agent sometimes you’re doing a lot of therapy. You’re more Dr. Phil than anything sometimes. But, like I said, I’ve been that performer that sometimes things weren’t going my way. And I’ve been that performer sometimes where everything was going my way. So, you gotta navigate those waters there for people who haven’t been in this position. Sometimes, for the first time, that can be tough.”