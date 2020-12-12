Shane Helms Seemingly Comments on Reports of Stars Being Sent Back to PC

Shane Helms appears to have seen the reports that some main brand stars are being sent to the Performance Center, making a reference to them on social media. As reported earlier on Monday, Vince McMahon was reportedly upset with some of the bigger-sized talent on Raw and Smackdown and sent them — including Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Mace, and Omos — to the PC to undergo two training classes per week, which will be taught by Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak. Those reports drew criticism from fans online, specifically in regard to Lee.

Helms, who is a producer for the company, did not directly reference said reports but seems to have been referring to them indirectly with his post, as you can see below:

“Players that make it to the NBA, NFL, NHL etc. don’t stop practicing and drilling just because they made it to the “top.” Being signed to a major promotion doesn’t mean stop trying to perfect your craft. That’s when you work even harder to perfect your craft!”

He then reteweeted it and added, “Don’t take this tweet as a knock on anyone. Take it as encouragement. Put in the work, you’ll be glad you did! I promise.”