Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Shane Helms Slams Booker For David Arquette Deathmatch, Aleister Black and Candice LeRae Segment From NXT

November 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane Helms Hurricane

– Shane Helms took to Twitter to comment on David Arquette’s statement about his deathmatch with Nick Gage at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential show. Helms replied to the statement with a post slamming the booker, saying, “With all due respect, they took advantage of your name value and put you in a situation that you weren’t trained or prepared for, and it came close to ending very badly. Regardless of whether you wanted to do it or not, that’s shitty and irresponsible booking.”

He went on to further comment on the situation, which prompted Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy to praise Helms for his comments:

– WWE released the following video from this week’s NXT featuring a staredown between Aleister Black and Candice LeRae:

article topics :

Aleister Black, Candice LeRae, David Arquette, NXT, Shane Helms, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading