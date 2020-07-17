Shane Helms Said The Rock Pushed to Put Him Over in 2003

Shane Helms looked back on his famous match with The Rock in 2003 and recalled how it was the Great One’s idea to have Helms win the match. Helms famously defeated the Rock during their match, during which Helms was in the Hurricane gimmick. Speaking with Sportskeeda, Helms recalled that WWE executives did not want Helms to win but Rock pushed for it to happen.

“The Rock pushed to put me over,” he said. “It was The Rock’s idea. There might have been some other people that weighed it on it, but there were a lot of people in higher positions that did not want The Rock to lose, going into WrestleMania with Steve Austin. But Rock pushed for it, he thought it would be okay, he thought it would be a “shock the world” type of thing.”