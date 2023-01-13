Shane Helms Thinks Logan Paul Had A Better Rookie Year Than HOOK

Pro Wrestling Illustrated awarded the rookie of the year for 2022 to AEW wrestler HOOK, but Shane Helms thinks it should have been Logan Paul. The award is voted on by fans.

Helms wrote: “With all due respect, how does anyone other than Logan Paul get Rookie of the Year for 2022? He had one of the best first years in the biz I’ve ever seen.”

When PWI noted that he’d have to ask the people who voted for HOOK, Helms responded: “Hook’s doing awesome, but no one had a first year like Logan. Not even close.”

