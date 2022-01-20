wrestling / News
Shane Helms Thinks WALTER Will Be Fine After Name Change, References His Own History of Character Changes In WWE
As previously reported, WWE has given WALTER the new name of Gunther, which was confirmed on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. It might have been the plan to name him ‘Gunther Stark’, but the ‘Stark’ was dropped and WWE abandoned the trademark for that name. In a post on Twitter, Shane Helms downplayed all the backlash over the change, noting that he had his entire character changed on his first night with WWE and turned out okay.
He had been wrestling in WCW as Shane Helms, but when he made his WWE debut in 2001, he was named Gregory Helms, lost his WCW Cruiserweight title to Billy Kidman and was no longer able to do the Vertebreaker. He was later given the Hurricane gimmick, which made him arguably more popular than his entire WCW run.
In my WWE TV debut, I lost:
-My name
-My gimmick
-My entrance
-My entrance song
-My finisher
-And my WCW Cruiserweight Championship. ALL IN ONE NIGHT.
If I survived that, Walter will be just fine. 👍🏻👍🏻
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 19, 2022
