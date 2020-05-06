Shane Helms Says Wrestling ‘Sucks’ Without An Audience

Shane Helms is not a fan of wrestling shows without crowds, expressing his issues with them on Tuesday. Helms posted to Twitter to comment on WWE’s ratings woes, saying that the empty arena component is a big factor.

“It sucks without an audience,” Helms said. “It just does. Nobody loves wrestling more than me but I struggle to watch it while it’s missing one of it’s most vital components, the fans! It’s like watching Standup without a crowd. No matter what, it just won’t be as funny.”

When a fan asked what his thoughts are in terms of having talent at ringside for some kind of audience reaction, Helms replied, “They’ve done some things that I really like.”

