WWE News: Shane Helms Comments On WWE Banning Buckle Bomb, WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Shane Helms Hurricane

– Following the news yesterday that WWE has added the Buckle Bomb to their list of banned moves, Shane Helms took to Twitter to comment: “I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business and never hurt anyone. 🤷🏻‍♂️ It’s not the move, it’s the execution.”

The move was banned after Kairi Sane took it in a match against Nia Jax a few weeks ago.

WWENetworkNews.com reports that a new episode of WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth will be air on WWE Network on June 5th.

