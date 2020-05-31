wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane Helms Comments On WWE Banning Buckle Bomb, WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth
– Following the news yesterday that WWE has added the Buckle Bomb to their list of banned moves, Shane Helms took to Twitter to comment: “I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business and never hurt anyone. 🤷🏻♂️ It’s not the move, it’s the execution.”
The move was banned after Kairi Sane took it in a match against Nia Jax a few weeks ago.
I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business and never hurt anyone. 🤷🏻♂️ It’s not the move, it’s the execution. https://t.co/YW7H7JY0kV
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 31, 2020
– WWENetworkNews.com reports that a new episode of WWE Break It Down featuring R-Truth will be air on WWE Network on June 5th.
