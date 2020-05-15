Shane Helms Says His WWE Producer Experience Was ‘Mainly Positive’, Talks Learning From Pat Patterson

During an interview with Chris Jericho during his Saturday Night Special show, Shane Helms discussed being one of the WWE producers who were furloughed last month. Below are some highlights.

On his experience as a WWE producer: “Overall, it was overall mainly positive. You know, there’s gonna be little things. I’m not very corporate. That was my struggle. And sometimes I don’t when to shut up. If I’m right, I’m right. If I know my heart I want to continue this s*** until you admit that I’m right. And that’s always been me, but I think that’s a part of what led to the success that I had. I wasn’t a pushover. So I had a little bit of corporate struggles, but other than that, I really super-enjoyed, I liked being an agent. I liked being in the creative process. I’m always giving people ideas constantly. I still talk to people in different companies, like, ‘Hey. I want you to try this,’ because they got a lot of people that just reach out to me. I love that process [of producing], and I love seeing people try s*** that they didn’t think was going to work. And then it does, because that’s when you learn. You know, hat’s when you really some s*** like — So much that like, we were blessed to get to work with some of the greats. And that’s really how you learn.”

On who helped him learn to be a producer/agent: “Like Pat Patterson was such a great, influential agent for me. Personally, I didn’t see a lot of Pat’s work coming up. I didn’t get to see the WWF or any of the — I guess he was more out of California and that sort of thing. I never got to see any of that. I was only NWA when I was a kid … But yeah, overall, I really loved the process. I really like being a producer, and I want to be involved in pro wrestling until I have nothing to offer. I still think I do, so that’s the goal to figure out how to say involved.”

