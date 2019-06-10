Shane McIntyre & Drew McIntyre Victory Party Announced For Raw

– Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will be celebrating the former’s win over Roman Reigns on this week’s Raw. WWE has announced that McIntyre and McMahon will have a “victory party” on Raw after McMahon beat Reigns with help from McIntyre. The announcement follows the reveal earlier today that Samoa Joe will be on MizTV and The Revival will get a WrestleMania rematch against Hawkins and Ryder for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The announcement reads:

Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre have a reason to celebrate. “The Best in the World” scored a tainted victory over Roman Reigns at WWE Super ShowDown after an interfering McIntyre blasted Reigns with a Claymore Kick behind the official’s back. And now the duo is headed to Raw to commemorate their taming of The Big Dog with a victory party. How will Shane-O-Mac revel in his win over Reigns? Find out Monday night.

Raw airs live on Monday from San Jose, California on USA Network.