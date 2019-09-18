wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Allowing Kevin Owens To Wrestle On Tour, Paul Heyman Calls Out New York Islanders, Roman Reigns To Appear On Disney Channel Show
– Shane McMahon wrote on Twitter that after ‘firing’ Kevin Owens last week on Smackdown, he will be ‘allowing’ him to work WWE’s upcoming live event tour with stops in Hawaii, China and the Philippines. He wrote:
While considering a resolution to this ludicrous lawsuit, I will allow @FightOwensFight to perform on @WWE’s upcoming tour of The Philippines, China, and Honolulu, Hawaii.
WWE wrote on their official website:
Last week, Shane McMahon appeared to shut the door on Kevin Owens’ future with WWE by firing the former Universal Champion over his performance as a Special Guest Referee.
During last night’s SmackDown LIVE, KO emerged in the crowd and delivered “The Best in the World” a record wrongful termination lawsuit. Did this prompt McMahon to crack open the door on Owens’ future?
Although Owens will be part of WWE’s upcoming WWE Live Events tour, his future on the blue brand remains unclear. Will we soon see Owens back on SmackDown LIVE, or is Shane-O-Mac setting Owens up for an even bigger fall?
– Speaking of legal matters, Paul Heyman seemed to imply he would consider legal action against the New York Islanders for stealing his catchphrase about Brock Lesnar.
Hey @NYIslanders … this is not adorable! This is plagiarism! Copyright violation! Trademark infringement! It's downright #LongIslandExpressway Robbery! #L4L #Looking4Larry #EatSleepConquerRepeat @WWE @BrockLesnar #YourHumbleAdvocate https://t.co/t44O0DdbMM
– Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on the Disney Channel series Elena of Avalor on October 7.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @EugenioDerbez, @RachelBros, #TonyShalhoub, @auliicravalho, @JohnLeguizamo, @SofiaCarson, @melissafumero, @iamstephbeatz, @TayeDiggs & @WWERomanReigns will guest star in season three of #ElenaOfAvalor, premiering October 7 on #DisneyChannel and in #DisneyNOW. pic.twitter.com/lPqVMN2rmj
