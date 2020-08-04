Shane McMahon Announces ‘Raw Underground’ For Tonight’s Show

Shane McMahon is taking Raw in a different direction in tonight’s last hour with “Raw Underground.” McMahon appeared on tonight’s show in a segment featuring a ropeless ring somewhere backstage at the Performance Center and two guys grappling on top of it with a bunch of other people surrounding the mat. Shane didn’t explain what Raw Underground is, but we won’t have to wait long it seems.

As noted, a rumor was making the rounds that Shane would be announcing a shoot fight-style “thing,” which this certainly seems to match in some capacity. You can see the full video below: