 

wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Announces Smackdown Stipulation That Will Change Fastlane’s WWE Title Match

February 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane McMahon WWE

On Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title at Fastlane in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Daniel Bryan made that decision, and Shane McMahon doesn’t exactly approve (continuing their storyline issues), announcing the following change to the match, AJ STyles responded…

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WWE, WWE Fastlane, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading