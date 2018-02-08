Shane McMahon Announces Smackdown Stipulation That Will Change Fastlane’s WWE Title Match

On Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that WWE Champion AJ Styles would defend the WWE Title at Fastlane in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Daniel Bryan made that decision, and Shane McMahon doesn’t exactly approve (continuing their storyline issues), announcing the following change to the match, AJ STyles responded…

An unexpected end to #SDLive with a triple threat match made for #WWEFastlane…I’m going to make a bit more interesting.

Next week: @BaronCorbinWWE vs. @HEELZiggler. The winner is added to the match and makes it a #Fatal4Way for the @WWE title.

— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 8, 2018