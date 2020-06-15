Shane McMahon Challenges The Undertaker To Another Hell in a Cell Match

On the latest edition of Last Ride: Post Mortem, Shane McMahon joined the show and challenged the Undertaker to face him again in a Hell in a Cell match.

“I know I got one more with him,” Shane said. “I’m ready. I’ll challenge him now, and I’ll throw it out there now.”

“I got one more. I know I got one more. I know I got one big one, and I want a rematch.”

Undertaker and Shane faced off in a Hell in a Cell match back at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas.