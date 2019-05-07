wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Miz Attack on Raw, Matt Hardy on Lars Sullivan Showing Up on Raw
– Shane McMahon isn’t pleased that The Miz attacked him on Raw, but McMahon is adamant he wasn’t trying to escape his rival. McMahon ran off from the ring when Miz came down to make the save for Roman Reigns, chasing Miz off with a chair. Miz caught Shane in the back with a chair, but Shane managed to get away.
Shane posted:
I wasn’t running from Miz tonight on #Raw, I was headed straight to #SDLive where tomorrow I will crown NEW tag team champions… and if he knows anything, he better not show his face.
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) May 7, 2019
– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter after Lars Sullivan appeared on Raw and attacked No Way Jose in the ring. Sullivan attacked the Hardys twice last month after moving to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup:
I LOATHE LARS. I ALSO LOATHE WHEN LARS SHOWS UP IN PLACES HE’S NOT SUPPOSED TO BE. #RAW
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore
- Dark Side of the Ring Creators On Scott Hall Calling Montreal Screwjob a Work, Lance Storm’s Criticism of Episode
- Jim Ross on How Ole Anderson Said The Undertaker Would Never Draw a Dime When He Left WCW
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Vince McMahon Burying Hulk Hogan After 1994 Steroid Trial, Positioning WWE as an Underdog to WCW