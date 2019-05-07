wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Comments on Miz Attack on Raw, Matt Hardy on Lars Sullivan Showing Up on Raw

May 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Fastlane

– Shane McMahon isn’t pleased that The Miz attacked him on Raw, but McMahon is adamant he wasn’t trying to escape his rival. McMahon ran off from the ring when Miz came down to make the save for Roman Reigns, chasing Miz off with a chair. Miz caught Shane in the back with a chair, but Shane managed to get away.

Shane posted:

– Matt Hardy posted to Twitter after Lars Sullivan appeared on Raw and attacked No Way Jose in the ring. Sullivan attacked the Hardys twice last month after moving to Smackdown in the Superstar Shakeup:

