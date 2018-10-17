Shane McMahon Comments on Vince Planning an Incest Storyline With Stephanie

Shane McMahon appeared on a recent episode of the Opie Radio podcast and was asked about Vince McMahon pitching an incest storyline between him and Stephanie. Former WWE writer Bruce Prichard was on his podcast recently and Bruce talked about Vince wanting to do the incest angle. Shane jokingly commented (via Wrestling Inc) with the following…

“Well, my sister’s hot. I don’t know if I would’ve really minded that.”

Shane then added that he never heard of that idea but he didn’t doubt Bruce was telling the truth.