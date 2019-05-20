Shane McMahon Defeats The Miz in Money in the Bank Cage Match (Highlights)

– Shane McMahon took most of the damage in his Money in the Bank steel cage match against the Miz, but he still emerged victorious. McMahon managed to escape the cage after Miz catapulted him into the cage, which Shane used as the opportunity to climb up. While Miz held onto Shane by his shirt, McMahon managed to slip free of the shirt and fall to the floor. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks the second loss in a row for Miz against McMahon at a major PPV. At WrestleMania 35, Miz lost a Falls Count Anywhere match against Shane when he superplexed the McMahon family member off a camera stage. Shane landed on Miz, giving him the pin.