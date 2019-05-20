wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Defeats The Miz in Money in the Bank Cage Match (Highlights)
– Shane McMahon took most of the damage in his Money in the Bank steel cage match against the Miz, but he still emerged victorious. McMahon managed to escape the cage after Miz catapulted him into the cage, which Shane used as the opportunity to climb up. While Miz held onto Shane by his shirt, McMahon managed to slip free of the shirt and fall to the floor. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks the second loss in a row for Miz against McMahon at a major PPV. At WrestleMania 35, Miz lost a Falls Count Anywhere match against Shane when he superplexed the McMahon family member off a camera stage. Shane landed on Miz, giving him the pin.
*cage-lowering music*@mikethemiz battles @ShaneMcMahon inside a #SteelCage NEXT at @WWE #MITB! pic.twitter.com/rg7Bmn0iOF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
"Introducing…the BEST in the WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORLD!"#MITB @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/UyUb4vvQSJ
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
The #SteelCage Match is UNDERWAY between @mikethemiz and @shanemcmahon streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/U0gRBFw7KB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
WOOOOO! @mikethemiz has the #Figure4 FIRMLY locked in on @shanemcmahon! #MITB pic.twitter.com/pkl3ThcN2y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
It's not going to be THAT easy, @shanemcmahon…#MITB #SteelCageMatch @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/j6wcOfZMYe
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
To quote @mikethemiz…
Really? #MITB #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/sHltynIgaw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
.@mikethemiz just TOSSED @shanemcmahon from the top of the steel cage! #MITB pic.twitter.com/2mc4G1jlW2
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
What goes up must come down. Right, @shanemcmahon? #MITB #SteelCageMatch pic.twitter.com/IKt8O7ta0i
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
Victory slips through @mikethemiz's fingers AGAIN…@shanemcmahon remains the BEST IN THE WORLD with a win in this #SteelCageMatch! #MITB pic.twitter.com/njoSU9VcYf
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
