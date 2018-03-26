Shane McMahon Hospitalized, Will Need Surgery

– WWE has announced that Shane McMahon has been hospitalized due to acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia, and will require surgery. The company made the announcement on WWE.com, noting that McMahon “went to the Caribbean with his family to rest and recuperate” after his attack by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. McMahon “developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days” before being flown back to a hospital in New York, where the hernia was discovered.

The hernia is being attributed to the attack by Owens and Zayn. The announcement said that the hernia “will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated.”

It’s unclear currently how much of this is storyline and how much is legitimate injury/medical condition. It seems unlikely that WWE would play out a surgery storyline two weeks before WrestleMania if he is set to team with Daniel Bryan against Zayn and Owens at the event.