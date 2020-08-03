wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Hypes Raw Return, Stock Drops
August 3, 2020 | Posted by
Shane McMahon took to Twitter on Monday to hype his return to Raw tonight. The man who bought WCW out from under his father posted noting that he is going to “shake some things up”:
Excited to return to #WWERaw tonight… time to shake some things up. https://t.co/Bs62gRC0hn
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 3, 2020
– WWE’s stock took a bit of a dive on Monday after its post-Q2 financial results bounce last week. The stock closed at $44.17, down $2.44 (5.23%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.89% on the day.
