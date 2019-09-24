wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Invites Kevin Owens to Smackdown Tonight
– WWE Best in the World tournament winner Shane McMahon announced on Twitter that he’s inviting Kevin Owens to Smackdown Live tonight in order to settle their lawsuit. Previously, McMahon “fired” Kevin Owens on the show earlier this month. Last week, Owens served a lawsuit to McMahon.
Shane McMahon wrote via his Twitter today, “This is an important time for @WWE and its Superstars. We can not afford to have distractions therefore I am inviting @FightOwensFight to #SDLive tonight so we can settle this lawsuit once and for all.”
