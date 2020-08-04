Shane McMahon Is Looking Forward to Week 2 of Raw Underground

– Last night’s Raw saw the return of Shane McMahon to WWE, where he served as the host or MC of sorts for Raw Underground, a new segment featuring worked “shoot-style” fights backstage at the WWE Performance Center. Earlier today, Shane McMahon commented on the debut of the Raw Underground on his Twitter account, which you can see below.

It appears Shane O’Mac is looking forward to next week’s edition of Raw Underground. McMahon tweeted, “I hope everyone enjoyed #RawUnderground…lots of work to do but looking forward to week two. #WWERaw.” You can view his tweet below.

Additionally, WWE polled the WWE Universe, asking the fans what would be their dream Raw Underground fight.