Shane McMahon Bans Kevin Owens from WWE Live Events, Owens Promises To Turn Extreme Rules Into ‘Kevin Owens Show’

Shane McMahon banned Kevin Owens from WWE live events at tonight’s WWE live event, prompting Owens to announce that he will be coming to Extreme Rules tomorrow night. WWE posted a video of Owens cutting a promo in the parking lot vowing to be at Extreme Rules, adding that “nobody’s going to keep me out,” that he will turn Extreme Rules into the “Kevin Owens show,” and that he doesn’t care if Dolph Ziggler has an issue with it. Check it out below.

We reported earlier that WWE may be adding a Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler match to Extreme Rules tomorrow night, so this may lead to it.