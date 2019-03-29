WWE News: Shane McMahon NCIS Behind the Scenes Video, New TV Deal in Spain, Seth Rollins’ School Celebrates Graduating Class

– WWE has posted a new video looking behind the scenes of Shane McMahon’s appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles this Sunday. You can see the video below:

– WWE has announced a new deal with Atresmedia to air Raw and Smackdown in SPain. The deal begins on Saturday, April 6th and will saww Mega air a two-hour version of Raw at 1:00 PM on Saturdays and SmackDown at 1:00 PM on Sundays. Both broadcasts will have Castilian Spanish commentary.

“We are truly pleased to continue our successful association with WWE. With this expanded line-up of content and programs, we confirm our commitment to being the best home in Spain for one of the biggest entertainment brands in the world, WWE,” stated Luis León Luri, head of themed channel programming for Atresmedia Televisión.

“Atresmedia shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans, and we are proud to have a best-in-class TV partner in Spain,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE SVP & Group General Manager EMEA. “This agreement enables us to expand our reach in Spain and continue to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our fans.”

– Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black and Brave Wrestling Academy announced its fourteenth graduating class, as you can see below: