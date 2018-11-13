Shane McMahon Was Originally Part of Last Night’s Raw Invasion

– Shane McMahon was originally planned to be part of the Team Smackdown invasion of Raw last night, but was written out of the show. PWInsider (per Ringside News) reports that McMahon was scheduled to be part of the angle but didn’t end up travelling to Kansas City for the event and wasn’t used.

The angle saw Becky Lynch lead the Smackdown women in an attack on Team Raw. It’s possible that the end of overruns on Raw meant that some angles had to be cut down for time.