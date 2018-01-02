 

wrestling / News

Shane McMahon ‘Penciled In’ For a Major WrestleMania Match

January 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane McMahon WWE

According to WrestleVotes (via cagesideseats.com), Shane McMahon is “penciled in” for a major WrestleMania match. The match is expected to be part of his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but the site notes that there are still questions about who Shane’s opponent or possibly partner will be.

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WrestleMania 34, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading