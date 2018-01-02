Shane McMahon ‘Penciled In’ For a Major WrestleMania Match

According to WrestleVotes (via cagesideseats.com), Shane McMahon is “penciled in” for a major WrestleMania match. The match is expected to be part of his ongoing feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, but the site notes that there are still questions about who Shane’s opponent or possibly partner will be.

Shane McMahon is penciled in for another high profile WrestleMania match. Question is, in what form will he take on Owens & Zayn. This storyline started in July. Finishes at Mania. If it's a tag… it very well might be… & Bryan's not cleared, who should Shane's partner be? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 30, 2017