WWE News: Shane McMahon Praises Elias After Smackdown, Lars Sullivan Lays Out More Stars

– Shane McMahon took to Twitter to offer some praise for Elias after the latter got his match with Roman Reigns for Money in the Bank. McMahon, who teamed with Elias to attack Reigns and then announced the match was being made, posted:

– Lars Sullivan continued his path of destruction on Smackdown, taking out Chad Gable before the latter’s match with Jinder Mahal. He also wiped out Mahal’s allies in the Singh Brothers, while Mahal himself escaped. Finally, when R-Truth went out to take down Sullivan, the big man took him out. Video from the segment is below: