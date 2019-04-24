wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Praises Elias After Smackdown, Lars Sullivan Lays Out More Stars
April 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Shane McMahon took to Twitter to offer some praise for Elias after the latter got his match with Roman Reigns for Money in the Bank. McMahon, who teamed with Elias to attack Reigns and then announced the match was being made, posted:
.@IAmEliasWWE is money. #MITB https://t.co/RyVfFvTN6s
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 24, 2019
– Lars Sullivan continued his path of destruction on Smackdown, taking out Chad Gable before the latter’s match with Jinder Mahal. He also wiped out Mahal’s allies in the Singh Brothers, while Mahal himself escaped. Finally, when R-Truth went out to take down Sullivan, the big man took him out. Video from the segment is below:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Last Night’s Raw Script Being Finalized Minutes Before the Show
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Missy Hyatt Photo That Led to Her Lawsuit Against WCW
- Billy Gunn Discusses Triple H’s AEW Jokes at WWE Hall of Fame, Whether They Were Planned Out
- Backstage Details On Why Aleister Black, Andrade, and Zelina Vega Were Moved from RAW to Smackdown