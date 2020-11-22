wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Praises The Undertaker, Will Celebrate His Career Tonight

November 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Shane McMahon announced on Twitter today that he plans on paying tribute and celebrating the career of The Undertaker later tonight at Survivor Series. Today’s event is scheduled to feature The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell.”

Shane McMahon praised the WWE Phenom. He wrote, “Tonight I am very proud to be celebrating one of the greatest careers in @WWE history. A singular talent, a true leader, and a great friend. #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries @undertaker”

Shane previously faced The Undertaker in a Hell in the Cell match at WrestleMania 32, which The Undertaker won. You can check out Shane’s tweet below. McMahon has not appeared on WWE programming since the dissolution of Raw Underground.

