wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Promises Change On Smackdown Following Survivor Series Loss, Carmella Reflects On Wrestling In The Staples Center, Drake Maverick Too Embarrassed To Talk About Survivor Series

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shane McMahon

– Following Raw dominating Smackdown at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Shane McMahon has promised changes on Smackdown…

– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, reflecting on wrestling at Staples center at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

– After peeing his pants on last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Drake Maverick was not in the mood to talk…

article topics :

Shane McMahon, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

