WWE News: Shane McMahon Promises Change On Smackdown Following Survivor Series Loss, Carmella Reflects On Wrestling In The Staples Center, Drake Maverick Too Embarrassed To Talk About Survivor Series

– Following Raw dominating Smackdown at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Shane McMahon has promised changes on Smackdown…

This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.

Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018

– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, reflecting on wrestling at Staples center at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…

Tonight was extra special for me. I got to wrestle at @STAPLESCenter. I used to perform here on the regular in my Laker Girl days… it was awesome to be back and dance again… #DanceBreak 😉 #SurviorSeries pic.twitter.com/10XC3vzoDd — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 19, 2018

– After peeing his pants on last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Drake Maverick was not in the mood to talk…