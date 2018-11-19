wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Promises Change On Smackdown Following Survivor Series Loss, Carmella Reflects On Wrestling In The Staples Center, Drake Maverick Too Embarrassed To Talk About Survivor Series
– Following Raw dominating Smackdown at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Shane McMahon has promised changes on Smackdown…
This wasn’t the night I had in mind for Team Blue.
Tomorrow is a new day, but something is going to have to change come Tuesday. #SurvivorSeries
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 19, 2018
– Carmella posted the following on Twitter, reflecting on wrestling at Staples center at last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV…
Tonight was extra special for me. I got to wrestle at @STAPLESCenter. I used to perform here on the regular in my Laker Girl days… it was awesome to be back and dance again… #DanceBreak 😉 #SurviorSeries pic.twitter.com/10XC3vzoDd
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) November 19, 2018
– After peeing his pants on last night’s WWE Survivor Series PPV, Drake Maverick was not in the mood to talk…