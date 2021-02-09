wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Returns on Raw, Announces Elimination Chamber Main Event
Shane McMahon made his WWE Raw return tonight, announcing that the WWE Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber. McMahon returned with Adam Pearce to open tonight’s show and announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside the Chamber at the February 21 PPV against Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy.
The show will take place at the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field and air live on WWE Network. You can see clips and shots from the segment below:
Here comes the 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓮𝔂… 💲💲💲
#WWERaw @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/zPHK1Tp4Qr
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
.@shanemcmahon joins @ScrapDaddyAP to kick off #WWERaw right NOW! pic.twitter.com/UYLR82RTT4
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
A blockbuster main event has been set for #WWEChamber:@DMcIntyreWWE will defend the #WWETitle against @RandyOrton, @JEFFHARDYBRAND, @AJStylesOrg, @mikethemiz & @WWESheamus!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5QFQlxfM90
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
With the assist from @shanemcmahon, @ScrapDaddyAP is putting THESE 6️⃣ Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship:
⛓ @DMcIntyreWWE
⛓ @RandyOrton
⛓ @JEFFHARDYBRAND
⛓ @AJStylesOrg
⛓ @mikethemiz
⛓ @WWESheamus#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XbbbNRm51s
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
