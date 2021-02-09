wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Returns on Raw, Announces Elimination Chamber Main Event

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon made his WWE Raw return tonight, announcing that the WWE Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber. McMahon returned with Adam Pearce to open tonight’s show and announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside the Chamber at the February 21 PPV against Randy Orton, Sheamus, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Jeff Hardy.

The show will take place at the ThunderDome inside Tropicana Field and air live on WWE Network. You can see clips and shots from the segment below:

