wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Is Excited To Party After Defeating Roman Reigns

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Shane McMahon Fastlane

– Following his victory over Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon was in no mood to talk but definitely ready to party. McMahon scored the victory thanks to some help from his associate Drew McIntyre.

“[Drew] was emotional support. That’s why I’m the Best in the World. I did it. We’re getting on the jet and going to party.”

Highlights from the match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shane McMahon, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading