wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Is Excited To Party After Defeating Roman Reigns
– Following his victory over Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon was in no mood to talk but definitely ready to party. McMahon scored the victory thanks to some help from his associate Drew McIntyre.
“[Drew] was emotional support. That’s why I’m the Best in the World. I did it. We’re getting on the jet and going to party.”
EXCLUSIVE: @shanemcmahon and @DMcIntyreWWE react to Shane-O-Mac’s controversial victory over @WWERomanReigns at #WWESSD. pic.twitter.com/MuU3XLgfpf
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Highlights from the match:
This friendship pays dividends. @shanemcmahon leaves #WWESSD with the W! @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/OZ9fcNpekS
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2019
Spear from @shanemcmahon!! #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/WZEgxqgMOb
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 7, 2019
Superman Punch!!! @WWERomanReigns #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/QMOqJ9oof7
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 7, 2019
CLAYMORE!!!!! @DMcIntyreWWE #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/A9FHB2jquK
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 7, 2019
