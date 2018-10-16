Shane McMahon Says His Kids Text Message Booking Ideas to Vince McMahon

Shane McMahon was a guest on the latest Opie Radio podcast (via prowrestlingsheet.com) and talked about how his kids will go into the business and text booking ideas to Vince McMahon…

“They talk about it. They LOVE it! They give me suggestions. Like, ‘This is what we’re gonna do. I’m gonna call Pop, because’ — that’s what they call my dad — ‘I’m gonna call Pop because that was crap’ or ‘I loved this thing and this is what they should do.’ And then they’ll call pop or text him.”