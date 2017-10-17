 

Shane McMahon Set to Return to Smackdown Next Week

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It was announced this week on Smackdown that Shane McMahon will be making his return on next week’s episode. McMahon hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since Hell in the Cell, where he left on a stretcher after his cage fall. You can see video of Daniel Bryan revealing the news below.

Smackdown takes place from Milwaukee, Wisconsin next week and airs live on USA Network.

