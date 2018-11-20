Shane McMahon Sets ‘State of the State’ Segment For Tonight’s Smackdown

– Shane McMahon is set to discuss his plan to make changes to Smackdown on tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that Miz will host a MizTV segment with McMahon, described a “State of the State” discussion. The full announcement is below:

Team Blue is not doing well after being swept by Raw in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series on Sunday night. Just how does SmackDown LIVE’s leadership plan to move the brand forward?

That’s what The Miz is hoping to find out when he hosts Shane McMahon to get the “State of the State” tonight on “Miz TV.” What will Shane McMahon have to say as Team Blue looks to move past the stunning outcome of Sunday night?

McMahon’s comments will come after SmackDown fell to RAW 6-0* at Survivor Series on Sunday night. Tonight’s show will also feature the first-ever Thanksgiving Feast Fight and Daniel Bryan will address his action in route to winning the WWE Championship last week.