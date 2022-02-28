wrestling / News

Shane McMahon Shares Pics From Madison Square Garden, Tags Hulk Hogan

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

Shane McMahon ended up in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he decided to give Hulk Hogan a quick shout-out. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to share some pics of himself with the WrestleMania display and made a (assumedly tongue in cheek) call-out to the WWE Hall of Famer.

McMahon posted:

“Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this.

Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hulk Hogan, Madison Square Garden, Shane McMahon, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading