wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Shares Pics From Madison Square Garden, Tags Hulk Hogan
February 27, 2022 | Posted by
Shane McMahon ended up in Madison Square Garden on Sunday, and he decided to give Hulk Hogan a quick shout-out. McMahon posted to his Twitter account to share some pics of himself with the WrestleMania display and made a (assumedly tongue in cheek) call-out to the WWE Hall of Famer.
McMahon posted:
“Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this.
Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?”
Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this.
Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya? pic.twitter.com/Dnpm0Q7S6o
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) February 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Reveals Unused Angle WWE Pitched That Made Him Uncomfortable
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- The WRLD on GCW Reportedly Not A Success On PPV, Decent On FITE
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber