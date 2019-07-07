wrestling / News

WWE News: Shane McMahon Teases Possible Partners For Roman Regins & No Way Jose Volunteers, Drake Maverick Denies His Marriage Is Rocky, RZA Talks About Meeting Batista

July 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Shane McMahon Drew McIntyre Raw

– In a post on Twitter, Shane McMahon revealed some possible candidates for Roman Reigns’ tag team partner on RAW. McMahon will choose who teams with Reigns against himself and Drew McIntyre. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their tag match at Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, No Way Jose volunteered his services.

– In a clip from Batista’s WWE 24 special, RZA spoke about meeting The Animal.

– WWE posted a question on Instagram asking who had the most dysfunctional relationship: Mike and Maria Kanellis or Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. Drake Maverick replied in the comments: “Well my relationship is perfectly fine & we’re having a great time on our honeymoon here in Orlando.

View this post on Instagram

No comment. #RAW

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, Shane McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading