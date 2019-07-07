wrestling / News
WWE News: Shane McMahon Teases Possible Partners For Roman Regins & No Way Jose Volunteers, Drake Maverick Denies His Marriage Is Rocky, RZA Talks About Meeting Batista
– In a post on Twitter, Shane McMahon revealed some possible candidates for Roman Reigns’ tag team partner on RAW. McMahon will choose who teams with Reigns against himself and Drew McIntyre. If The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from their tag match at Extreme Rules. Meanwhile, No Way Jose volunteered his services.
I’ve continued my search for @WWERomanReigns partner throughout the weekend. Some choice candidates have emerged… #Raw pic.twitter.com/ERbpUhv974
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 6, 2019
Hey @shanemcmahon, #VoteForJose! pic.twitter.com/MDCXow6CjP
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) July 6, 2019
– In a clip from Batista’s WWE 24 special, RZA spoke about meeting The Animal.
– WWE posted a question on Instagram asking who had the most dysfunctional relationship: Mike and Maria Kanellis or Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle. Drake Maverick replied in the comments: “Well my relationship is perfectly fine & we’re having a great time on our honeymoon here in Orlando.”
More Trending Stories
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H
- Shelly Martinez Says She’s Moved Past Her Heat With Batista, Explains Why She’s Thankful To Him Now
- Jon Moxley On How WWE Wrestling Is More Restricted: ‘It’s Like Vince Is In The Ring With You’
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon