Shane McMahon Discusses The Undertaker Calling Him To Do WrestleMania 32 Match, Whether He Plans To Wrestle Again

In a recent interview on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves, Shane McMahon discussed getting a call from The Undertaker to do a match at WrestleMania 32, whether he plans to wrestle again, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Shane McMahon on his WWE return in 2016 and getting a call from The Undertaker to do a match at WrestleMania 32: “I got a call – Taker needed an opponent at WrestleMania and needed it to be special. There were talks back then, even in Texas, where not that the cat is out of the bag – WrestleMania, that magnitude of 100,000 people, setting the attendance record – that was gonna be an awesome way out. And I really thought I may be one and done. So I got the call from Taker saying ‘Hey, would you ever consider this?’ I was like ‘Well, let me think about it.’ About 10 minutes later, I get a call from my dad – he’s like ‘Congratulations, this is what we’re doing….what do you think?’ I was like ‘Well, it doesn’t sound like I’m thinking much.’ In typical Vince fashion, he goes ‘I’m serious, I really want you to think about this’ and really started coming up with the creative. I was like well if it’s gonna be what I think it’s gonna be, can we do Hell in a Cell? And we have to make sure the storyline more than anything is right, otherwise, it’s just a match. This is one thing – going back to what I’ve learned throughout the years – in any match I’ve ever done, I know there’s some crazy stuff that happens from time to time. But really it’s the emotional story of why. It’s what got us there and telling the physical story once you’re in the match.”

On whether he plans to have another match: “Never say never. I’ll never say that. It’s not about me right now. It’s about developing new talent or talent that is here and giving them a platform. If I can help out and give them a good showcase with an up and coming talent, I’d love to be able to do that – or an existing one or what have you. It just, again, needs to follow a good story, and emotional story, and then how we should pull it off physically. I’ve still got a few left in me.”

