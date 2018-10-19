wrestling / News
Shane McMahon Thinks Hulk Hogan Will Return to WWE
Shane McMahon recently appeared on Opie Radio (via Wrestling Inc) and shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE…
On Hulk Hogan Returning to WWE: “He’s an icon, that’s for sure,” Shane responded about Hogan. He’ll be back, I mean I grew up with Hulk, he’s iconic. I’m not going to press stuff but I would assume he’ll come back one more time. We could talk about Trump, something less controversial.”
On the Rock’s Early Days in WWE: “When he first started, we gave him a big push due to his lineage… When we presented him as Rocky Maivia, people just sh-t all over it. They’re like ‘Die Rocky Die.’ People just puked all over it. With the Nation, he started getting his voice. He cut his hair, got a little more cleaned up. Then that’s when the gift of gab started happening. He got to speak a little bit more and we could see the star just rising from there. Big credit to Dwyane specifically because everything that happens in WWE is a collaboration. You have to have the “it” factor, but you also have to put in your own thought and time to what that character is.”