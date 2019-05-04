Shane McMahon To Crown New Smackdown Tag Team Champions On Tuesday

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will crown new Smackdown tag team champions on this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. The belts were vacated by Matt and Jeff Hardy last week due to Jeff’s knee injury, which will keep him out of action for 6-9 months.

The announcement reads: “SmackDown LIVE was thrown for a loop last week when, due to Jeff Hardy sustaining a knee injury at the hands of Lars Sullivan, The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. With the state of both the blue brand’s tag team division and the titles in question, Shane McMahon will arrive on SmackDown LIVE this Tuesday to crown new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.”