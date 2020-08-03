UPDATED: Potential Spoiler On Shane McMahon’s Return to Raw Tonight

UPDATE: Shane McMahon’s return on Raw is being done in order to introduce a new concept, according to a new rumor. Everyone’s favorite news-breaking Twitter account in @WrestleVotes posted on Monday afternoon to report that McMahon’s return is being done in order to introduce the new concept, which has allegedly “raised some eyebrows backstage” at the WWE Performance Center.

The details of what’s the concept is exactly have not yet been revealed. As also reported, WWE has announced the arrival of a new faction that will “cause chaos and shake up the organization’s structure.” All of this appears to have caused the more traditional kind of chaos that we’re used to with Raw — namely, heavy rewrites on the day of production and late-stage additions to the show.

Shane McMahon is being brought back to television tonight to introduce a new concept to Monday Night RAW. The concept itself has raised some eyebrows backstage at the PC today. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 3, 2020

ORIGINAL: WWE has announced that ‘The Best in the World’ Shane McMahon will make his return to the company on tonight’s episode of RAW. The episode airs tonight on the USA Network live from the WWE Performance Center. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Shane McMahon returns

* Drew McIntyre reacts to Randy Orton’s attack

* Asuka looking for revenge against Sasha Banks & Bayley

* WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP